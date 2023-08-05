5 Bengals who could get bumped down depth chart
- Can Drew Sample and Jackson Carman shed their bust labels?
- What does Chris Evans have to do to get an opportunity?
- Could Zach Carter be on the outside looking in?
- Trent Taylor is in deep trouble.
1. Trent Taylor
Trent Taylor is in jeopardy of falling way down the depth chart. You could make the case that over the last two seasons, he has been one of the more utilized receivers outside of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
But after last season's emergence of Trenton Irwin and the consistent play of Stanley Morgan Jr, who has been an elite special teams piece for the Bengals, Taylor is finding himself out of the picture.
The Bengals spent two of their draft selections on wide receivers. Charlie Jones out of Purdue, and Andrei Losivas, who was selected out of Princeton. Considering that Jones has return specialist capabilities and is a rookie draft pick, that spells trouble for Taylor.
We could see a scenario where Jones surpasses Taylor fairly quickly and the Bengals usually don't roster more than six wideouts on their 53-man roster at one time. Trent Taylor could find himself in some wary scenarios as the season approaches.