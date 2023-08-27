5 Bengals who secured their roster spot following Week 3 of the preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals have completed their preseason and now will look to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 EST. It won't be an easy process but these five Bengals have done enough to secure their spot on the final roster.
All preseason stats courtesy of ESPN
5. Tanner Hudson
There's no guarantee that Tanner Hudson makes the final roster but he should. The tight end finished the preseason with eight catches for 71 yards and should have had more but Trey Hill's face mask penalty wiped out what would have been a big grab.
Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample are getting two of the three tight end spots and Hudson did enough this preseason to prove that he deserves the last spot over Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi.
4. D.J. Ivey
It's not easy to make an NFL roster as a seventh-round rookie but D.J. Ivey has done enough to prove that he deserves to. Yes, there were some mistakes linked to the Miami product in the preseason but the good outweighed the bad.
Ivey had a few key pass breakups in the preseason finale and showed more potential at the cornerback spot over someone like Allan George. He deserves one of the cornerback spots on the final 53-man roster.