5 Bengals who secured their roster spot following Week 3 of the preseason
3. Jay Tufele
Truthfully, Jay Tufele probably secured his roster spot after the first preseason game but I'm listing him here anyway. Tufele entered camp as someone who fans probably didn't have making the final roster but he's played well during the preseason.
The defensive line depth is incredibly deep so Tufele didn't have room to slack off and he made the most of his opportunities. Fans have seen him play in regular season games before so his performance this summer wasn't a surprise. He played great, finishing the preseason with nine tackles and two QB hits.
2. Jake Browning
The biggest question coming into the preseason was who would win the backup quarterback job? Trevor Siemian was the favorite before the games started due to his experience as a backup in the league but Jake Browning made it clear early on that he wasn't going to go down without a fight.
The Washington product ended up putting together the better preseason between the two quarterbacks and he should win the QB2 job. Browning ended the debate in the preseason finale when he went a perfect 6-of-6 for 42 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals won't be in a good spot if Joe Burrow gets injured but that's one of the few problems with having an elite quarterback. Browning did enough to lock in his spot on the team.