5 blazing-fast receivers Bengals must target in 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Combine has been in the rearview mirror for nearly a week now and the highlight of the Combine is seeing how blazing-fast some of these prospects are. As we know, the Cincinnati Bengals value speed in every aspect so they'll definitely be taking notes of the five fastest wide receivers at the Combine.
With Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both entering the final year of their contracts in 2023 and Boyd looking to be a potential cap casualty, it wouldn't be the least bit shocking if the Bengals opted to draft a wide receiver.
These five receivers posted the fastest 40 times in their position group at the Combine and could be players the Bengals need to add to their offense.
Draft profiles courtesy of The Draft Network
Stats courtesy of College Football Reference
40-times courtesy of NFL.com
5. Matt Landers (Arkansas)
The wide receiver who might have boosted his stock the most out of everyone on this list is Matt Landers. Arkansas was Landers' third school during his college career, as he also spent time at Georgia and Toledo before ending up at Arkansas in the 2022 season.
This past season was kind to Landers, as he hauled in 47 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 19.2 yards per catch. He was a dog during his time with the Razorbacks but most draft outlets don't have him being anything more than a backup.
Fortunately, the Bengals don't really need a starting wideout, as they have Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins, and Boyd (at least as of this writing) so Landers could make sense for them. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds, giving him the fifth-fastest time amongst wideouts at the Combine.