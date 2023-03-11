5 blazing-fast receivers Bengals must target in 2023 NFL Draft
4. Bryce Ford-Wheaton (West Virginia)
"Ford-Wheaton will need to impress with his ability to do the “little things” to secure his NFL opportunity. That will likely include playing on kick coverage units and being a player who can contribute as a special teamer if he is going to get the time he needs to try to develop his game at wide receiver. "- Kyle Crabbs
Tied for the third-fastest 40-time at the Combine with 4.38 seconds, Bryce Ford-Wheaton might not have had as impressive stats during the 2022 season as the rest of the guys on this list but he has the potential to really shine in the pros if put in the right situation.
Ford-Wheaton caught 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns during his final year at West Virginia and averaged 10.9 yards per reception. As Kyle Crabbs mentioned in the blurb above, Ford-Wheaton might start off on special teams and have to prove that he can hack it as a pro wide receiver but he might be an interesting target on Day 3 in the fifth round or so.
3. Derius Davis (TCU)
"Overall, Davis’ immediate impact as an NFL player should come as a special teams return player while he continues to develop as a receiver to eventually become a three-down player on offense. "- Keith Sanchez
TCU shocked the world in 2022, making it all the way to the College Football Playoff and pulling off a stunning victory over Michigan to advance to the National Championship game. Derius Davis served the Horned Frogs in various roles, including as a slot receiver and on special teams as a return specialist.
As a receiver, Davis had 42 catches for 531 yards and six touchdowns. As a return specialist, he returned two punts for touchdowns during his final season with TCU and returned a kickoff for a touchdown the season prior.
Davis could be an interesting option for the team as a return specialist if Trent Taylor isn't retained and is projected by The Draft Network as a fourth-round talent. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, giving him the second-fastest time amongst wide receivers and tying him for the seventh-fastest overall.