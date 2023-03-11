5 blazing-fast receivers Bengals must target in 2023 NFL Draft
2. Marvin Mims Jr. (Oklahoma)
"Mims has the makings of a dynamic WR2/3 at the next level that provides field-stretching ability to his offense in addition to having a dangerous yards-after-catch skill. Perhaps he won’t be an extremely high-volume target but his skill set improves the offensive spacing with his athleticism and ability to win at every level of the field. "- Joe Marino
If the Bengals are open to drafting a wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft, Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma could be an option for them. Mims ran a lightning-quick 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, tying him for the third-fastest time at the Combine.
Mims lit it up during his final season with the Sooners, catching 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 20.1 yards per catch. As you can see from Joe Marino's draft blurb above, Mims projects as a WR2/3, which would be perfect for Cincinnati assuming they part ways with Higgins and/or Boyd.
1. Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
"Palmer has the potential to develop into a complementary wide receiver target and a big-play creator in a vertical offense in the NFL—he should be considered a calculated risk given his sample size of production in the passing game. But your worst-case scenario is a dynamic return player who can stay on a 53-man roster and dress on gameday. "- Kyle Crabbs
Trey Palmer is the definition of a boom-or-bust kind of player but with Zac Taylor's ties to Nebraska, why not take a flier on him and hope for the best? Palmer had an outstanding senior season with the Cornhuskers, tallying 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns and finding the end zone nine times.
Previously, Palmer had played at LSU where he was actually on the 2019 team with... you guessed it... Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. He had one catch for six yards that year but that's not the important thing here.
Palmer had the fastest 40-time at the Combine amongst wide receivers and the fourth-fastest overall, running it in 4.33 seconds. He'd be a lot of fun in this Bengals offense.