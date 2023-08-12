5 candidates who could lead the Bengals in rushing yards in 2023
By Glenn Adams
2. Chase Brown
If, for some reason, Mixon was not the rushing leader, the candidate who would most likely lead the Bengals in rushing yards is rookie Chase Brown.
Fortunately for Brown, he will not be counted on to do the heavy lifting for this Bengals offense. This will allow him to be even more explosive when he does get his opportunities but we know if he were called on to be the bell cow back, he could be if he needed to.
Brown was the workhorse for his Fighting Illini team. Last season, he carried the ball 328 times, which was second among all running backs. His 355 plays from scrimmage were the most in college football. His 1,883 yards from scrimmage were good for the third-most in the nation.
The former Illinois back is accustomed to carrying the ball a lot. Also, as the nation’s fourth-leading rusher last season, he has the production to match his efforts. This is why, if another player other than Mixon were to lead Cincinnati in rushing this season, it is reasonable to believe it would be Brown.