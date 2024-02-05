5 Cincinnati Bengals who could take major leaps in 2024
Chase Brown
After a short stint on injured reserve early in the season due to a hamstring injury, Chase Brown slowly but surely came onto the scene and saw an increase in snaps by the week. Monday night, Dec. 4, was when Bengals fans saw what Chase Brown was about—rushing nine times for 61 yards—but the following week against the Indianapolis Colts was when Chase Brown made his name known league-wide.
Brown rushed just eight times for 25 yards but hauled in three receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. During his 54-yard touchdown, Brown reached a top speed of 22.05 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats.
Chase Brown will see an increased role in 2024, whether Joe Mixon is back or not. Brown proved why he should be on the football field, and every indication points to that role is much more eminent for new offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher's offense next season.
D.J. Turner
D.J. Turner was selected in the second round of Michigan, and many didn't anticipate the number of snaps he would play in his rookie season. Once Chidobe Awuzie went down with a back injury, it paved the way for someone to step up alongside Cam Taylor-Britt, and that happened to be Turner. There were many highs and lows in his rookie season.
He read coverages and read pre-snap movement well, but had his fair share of miscues, which is understood when you are a rookie on an NFL field for the first time. Other teams targeted him in many instances, avoiding Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton.
Turner ended the season with 50 tackles, 1.0 sacks, seven pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. He was targeted 66 times and allowed 38 receptions, so you would like to see that reception number go down in 2024. Turner's overall PFF grade came in at 51.5, which is slightly above average, meaning there is plenty of room for improvement. Expect to see that from Turner in year two.