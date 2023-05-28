5 former Bengals players who are still unsurprisingly free agents
4. Clark Harris
Nothing against Clark Harris but long-snappers aren't exactly in high-demand, especially not ones entering their age-39 season. Harris was the Bengals long-snapper for 14 years and spent one year in Houston before that, giving him 15 years of long-snapping experience.
Harris was injured in Week 1 this past year and the Bengals replaced him with UDFA Cal Adomitis, who snapped the ball on special teams the rest of the way. With Adomitis re-signing in Cincinnati over the offseason, it's likely that Harris' time in the league is over.
Perhaps a team calls the long-time long snapper if their own long snapper goes down, but otherwise, it's not a shock to see him still on the market.
3. Rex Burkhead
A sixth-round pick by the Bengals in 2013 out of Nebraska, Rex Burkhead spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, rushing for 375 yards and three touchdowns during that time. Pretty much all of that production came during his final year in the Queen City in 2016 when he dashed for 344 yards and two touchdowns.
Burkhead moved on to New England for the next leg of his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in the 2018 season. He actually scored the game-winning touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs that season.
Burkhead's past two years in Houston were a far cry from the winning he experienced in New England. His production in 2021 was decent for a running back in his 30s with 427 yards and three touchdowns but the 2022 season wasn't kind to him. On just 26 carries, Burkhead finished with a mere 80 yards rushing.
Entering his age-33 season, Burkhead doesn't have a ton to offer teams so it's not the least bit surprising that he's still waiting to sign somewhere.