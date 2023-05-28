5 former Bengals players who are still unsurprisingly free agents
2. William Jackson
A former first-round pick of the Bengals, William Jackson III played in Cincinnati for four years before joining Washington in 2018. He really only put together one decent year in Washington with the other years looking rather "meh".
Jackson was traded to the Steelers early in the 2022 season but never saw the field for them. He's now a free-agent and considering his less-than-stellar play over the past few years, it's not stunning whatsoever that he hasn't hooked on with anyone yet.
1. Chris Lammons
This one might not be fair to count since Chris Lammons never actually played in a game for the Bengals but he's listed as a Bengals free agent.
Cincinnati tried to get cute by claiming Lammons off waivers after the Chiefs hoped to sneak him through and scoop him back up. He was one of their most-experienced special teamers and the Bengals wanted to take every possible advantage away from them.
It didn't work, and Lammons is in legal trouble, making this move look even worse. He never played a snap in Cincinnati and likely never will. In fact, considering his legal problems, it'd be a bit surprising if he played a snap for any team moving forward.