5 free agents that could bolster Bengals defense in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a very interesting and intriguing position. They currently have the sixth-most available cap space, according to Over the Cap, and have the ability to create more if they choose to release players like Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd.
However, they have many key pieces who are free agents or will now become available for their extension going into the final year of their contracts (Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson, Tee Higgins).
This off-season could very well be about re-signing key pieces and continuing to build throughout the draft. Although, there will be plenty of available names that could add talent to this roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Here are five names that could contribute immediately to the Bengals' defense.
5. Dalvin Tomlinson
Dalvin Tomlinson is a fascinating interior defensive tackle that could line up in sets alongside D.J. Reader. The Bengals are looking for improvement from the interior of the defensive line and Tomlinson could be a critical addition that fills that need.
According to Spotrac, his estimated market value annually is $8.5 million. Now, with Cincinnati being a team that can compete for a Super Bowl there could be a scenario where Tomlinson would take a little bit less than that to join the team.
Over the last two seasons for the Vikings, Tomlinson has totaled 60+ tackles and has had 2.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons. But those numbers are not all that important when it comes to an interior lineman.
His job is to clog holes and be a run stopper, open up holes for the other pass rushers in the second level with more speed to see gaps, and then rush the passer. Tomlinson and Reader alongside each other in crucial run-stopping scenarios would be lights out. He doesn't need to be an every-down type of player and would be a significant boost to the front seven.