5 free agents that could bolster Bengals defense in 2023
4. Anthony Walker Jr.
Anthony Walker Jr. would be one of the cheaper options when it comes to free agency this off-season, however, he could still be a vital addition to the defense. Walker is a 27-year-old linebacker who has elite speed and is a tackling machine.
He only appeared in three games last season, which is a crucial reason his market value is expected to be lower than $6 million annually. Although the year prior with the Cleveland Browns, Walker tallied 113 total tackles in 13 games.
In the three years before that, which he spent with the Indianapolis Colts, he appeared in 47 games, which is a very consistent rate his best season came in 2019 where he had 124 tackles and 2.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble and an intervention.
Walker is not a guy who will be an elite playmaker in coverage or rush the passer at high volume, but he adds serious speed to a defense that could use it. The Bengals have been one of the better tacking units over the last two seasons and Walker would only improve that.
When looking at cheaper-sided options that could still produce and see a productive snap count, Anthony Walker Jr. falls into that category.