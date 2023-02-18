5 free agents that could bolster Bengals defense in 2023
3. Tremaine Edmunds
Tremaine Edmunds would be on the more expensive side, but this could be an option if a guy like Germain Pratt ends up leaving and Logan Wilson isn't signed to his extension this off-season. Edmunds could very well be an elite playmaker on this defense coming over from the Buffalo Bills.
Edmunds would be the best overall addition out of this list that the Bengals could add to their defense. He is a young force and it will be hard to pry him away from the Bills. His stats last season do not jump off the screen but he has managed a 79.0 Pro Football Focus overall grade for the 2022 season, which shows how efficient he is at the linebacker position.
He is only 24 years old so his best football is still in front of him, which is why his demand is higher than someone who is 30+ in age and has similar stats. Edmunds can play both inside and outside linebacker and would add unlimited speed to this defense. Edmunds, alongside Wilson, could make for one of the best young tandems in football.