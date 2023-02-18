5 free agents that could bolster Bengals defense in 2023
1. Alex Anzalone
Linebacker Alex Anzalone will become a free agent after spending just two years in Detroit, but this is a very underrated player who is hitting the free agent market this off-season. The 28-year-old is entering his seventh season after spending four years in New Orleans prior to coming to Detroit.
Cincinnati will be involved in the linebacker market and they have to be with Pratt becoming a free agent and both Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither entering the final years of their rookie contracts. If the Bengals want to find an under-appreciated inside linebacker who can tackle and fly around the field, Alex Anzalone is that guy.
Anzalone had a total of 77 tackles last year. 1.5 sacks, and one interception. He has the capability to split snaps with others, which he would have to do in Cincinnati, and has a very high IQ on the football field. He knows his spots and he knows his strengths.
Anzalone's stats throughout his career will not jump out at you, but he hasn't had major opportunities to be a full-time starter. Detroit gave him a real chance and he showed he can form production for a defensive unit.