5 heartbreaking stats from Bengals' last-second loss against the Chiefs
By Glenn Adams
The Marvel Cinematic Universe operated for a long time on the premise that “it’s all connected.” That’s how it was for the Cincinnati Bengals versus Kansas City on Sunday. Disappointing statistics led to others, culminating in the Thanos-level event, a Patrick Mahomes walk-off comeback victory.
The Bengals played much better against Kansas City than in their season opener. However, their improved look was unable to bring down the defending champions. And Tony Stark still died in the end. Spoiler Alert.
Here are five heartbreaking interconnected stats to help answer why the Bengals ultimately fell to their biggest non-division foe.
3rd down conversion rate
The Bengals were one for six on third-down conversions in the first half. Two of those failed efforts came on two stalled attempts to score a touchdown after reaching the red zone. Converting third-down attempts allows the Bengals to hold on to the ball longer, thereby giving Mahomes less time with the ball. Every second he does not have the ball in his hands is a win.
A critical failed third down conversion resulted in a strip fumble for a touchdown in the second half. It drastically shifted the momentum after a spectacular interception from Cam Taylor-Britt.
The decisive failed third-down endeavor came with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals had a chance to seal the game. Instead, they punted the ball back to Mahomes. That is never what you want to happen. The Bengals finished the game 4-13 on third downs.
Many people will say the penalty against Daijahn Anthony is why the Bengals lost the game. That is just one of several reasons. Anthony is never in that position if Cincinnati converts a third down late in the fourth quarter.
Red Zone scoring
The Bengals’ lackluster performance on third downs contributed to not capitalizing on red zone opportunities. The team had two touchdowns on four red zone opportunities.
The Bengals drove down the field with ease on their first offensive possession. But even on that drive, they needed to convert a fourth down after failing to convert a third and three. They eventually made it to the four-yard line. However, they settled for a field goal rather than a touchdown.
The Bengals returned to inside the 20-yard line and scored a touchdown after a Davis-Gaither interception. Scoring ten points is fantastic in most cases. But against Patrick Mahomes, 14 is even better. That would have put the game away early for the Bengals.
The Bengals must score touchdowns when they get to the red zone because they never know how many chances they’ll get throughout the game. They only reached the red zone once in the second half. They capitalized on that visit with Andrei Iosivas’ second touchdown reception. However, they wouldn’t make it back there again.
Six points rather than 14 is the difference between winning the game comfortably and losing. Cincinnati can’t leave points on the field against that team and that quarterback. They will rip your heart out at the end of the game if given the chance.