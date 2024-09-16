#Bengals snap counts takeaways:



👀 Dramatic shift in the RB rotation moving to 80-20 in favor of Zack Moss.



3️⃣ All three TEs putting in work between 52%-47%



🏥 Injuries force 69% from Carter and 51% for Tufele



📈 Finding a small role for Burton



☝️1 snap for Battle pic.twitter.com/cXBVCWpi1Q