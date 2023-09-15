5 match-ups Bengals need to win in Week 2 vs. Ravens
- Can the Bengals take advantage of an injury-riddled offensive line?
- How can they slow down the elusive Lamar Jackson?
- What's the answer against electric rookie Zay Flowers?
Things can't go any worse than they did for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. A disjointed loss to the Cleveland Browns needs to be quickly forgotten. There is no better way to do that, than by downing another divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens, at Paycor Stadium, Sunday afternoon.
While the Ravens were triumphant in their Week 1 game with the Texans, it came at a cost. Several injuries to key players should help out the Bengals. The hope is Cincy has knocked the rust off and will come into this one looking to change the narrative surrounding them.
Let's take a look at where the game will be won and lost.
All stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
5. Bengals receivers vs. Ravens secondary
The Ravens suffered a major blow on Sunday, losing starting safety Marcus Williams to a pectoral injury. That coupled with the continued absence of Marlon Humphrey, means their secondary is far from full strength.
For the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase was held to 39 receiving yards against the Browns, and Tee Higgins failed to haul in a catch. Higgins, in particular, had numerous occasions where he looked to be on a different page than Joe Burrow. It's difficult to see that happening two weeks in a row.
Even with the excellent Kyle Hamilton in the backfield, it feels as though one of the Bengals receivers will dominate their one-on-one matchup. Ronald Darby is relatively new to the system, having signed off the street recently while Brandon Stephens will hold down the other side.
On paper, it appears like an ideal get-back-on-track matchup for Burrow and the receivers.