5 most dangerous Browns players to be fearful of in Week 1
- Can the Bengals young secondary cope with an experienced receiver?
- The interior of the Browns defensive line has been upgraded
- How heavily will the Browns lean on the running game?
- The Bengals will have to deal with a top-10 quarterback
- Pass protection will be tested to the max by our numer 1 pick
4. Amari Cooper
The Bengals secondary has undergone a major transition this offseason. Losing leaders like Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell is never easy to get over. They have young, athletic pieces who may take some time to adjust to full-time roles.
Covering Amari Cooper will be a stern test for this group. After his trade to the Browns from Dallas, Cooper hit the ground running. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception and finished the year with 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Chidobe Awuzie has the go-ahead to play on Sunday after an ACL injury derailed his 2022. It's a baptism of fire for him having had limited practice time in the preseason. On the other side, Cam Taylor-Britt showed great potential but needs to continue his upward trajectory.
How the pair deal with Cooper will be an early sign of how the defensive backfield is likely to perform in 2023.