5 most dangerous Browns players to be fearful of in Week 1
- Can the Bengals young secondary cope with an experienced receiver?
- The interior of the Browns defensive line has been upgraded
- How heavily will the Browns lean on the running game?
- The Bengals will have to deal with a top-10 quarterback
- Pass protection will be tested to the max by our numer 1 pick
1. Myles Garrett
There is no surprise as to who tops this list. With 36 sacks in the last two seasons, Garrett has been an unstoppable force off the edge and remains one of the most dominant players in the game. Stopping him is nearly impossible; slowing him down has to be the aim.
Jonah Williams' issues in controlling Garrett were well documented. He allowed three sacks in the Week 8 matchup last year, and that performance is part of why the Bengals looked to upgrade the left tackle situation.
New incumbent Orlando Brown has had his own difficulties against Garrett, but overall, he should offer a more consistent level of performance. Garrett will attack both sides of the offensive line, which is the ultimate test, especially early in the year.
As with Tomlinson, if Garrett gets heavy pressure throughout, it will limit Burrow's opportunities for big plays.