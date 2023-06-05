5 most difficult defenses Joe Burrow and Bengals will face in 2023
By Glenn Adams
3. Baltimore Ravens
The last time Cincinnati and Baltimore squared off was on Wild Card weekend. The Bengals’ offense struggled, putting up 183 yards passing and 51 yards rushing. Burrow was sacked four times that game. Fortunately, the Bengals have Sam Hubbard and the “Fumble in the Jungle” to wrest away a victory.
The Ravens were third in the NFL in 2022 in points allowed after the 49ers and Bills. They were also third in rushing yards allowed.
Teams found success throwing against the Ravens last year. Baltimore gave up the seventh-most passing yards in the league. However, they buckled down versus the Bengals, only giving up 190 and 202 yards in their two regular-season meetings. And again, the Ravens surrendered only 183 yards passing to the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
As for taking down opposing quarterbacks, the Ravens were fifth in the NFL in sacks and ninth in sack percentage.
The Ravens appear to have found a star in safety Kyle Hamilton who had a solid rookie season and is expected to continue improving.
The Bengals and Ravens face off in Weeks 3 and 11 in 2023.