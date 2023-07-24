5 most important players on Bengals roster who are not starters
The Cincinnati Bengals have built their team based on depth, chemistry, and a system that is productive on both sides of the ball by guys knowing and executing their roles regardless of the impact they may or may not have.
Cincinnati has expanded the depth at most positions going into 2023 and here are the five most important players who are not currently starters on the Bengals roster as the season nears.
5. Cameron Sample
Cameron Sample has been an instrumental and productive piece to the Bengals’ defense over the last two seasons. He is often being used as a depth piece who can rotate along the edge of the defensive line, using his speed, crafty footwork, and arm work to his advantage.
Sample has made key plays in big moments and never shies away from playing volume snaps, whether in the postseason, regular season, or coming in because of an injury.
Sample has become one of the more utilized rotational defensive pass rushers the Bengals have on their roster. Expect him to continue a similar role as the last two seasons.