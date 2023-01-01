5 New Years' resolutions for the Bengals in 2023
Ja'Marr Chase: Keep pace with Justin Jefferson
Moving on, this is a more lighthearted and fun one. Joe Burrow was a great quarterback at LSU, and he's a great one now, but you have to give credit to the weapons he had back then too. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Terrace Marshall Jr., and, the subjects of this resolution, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson has arguably been the best wide receiver in the league this year, on pace to break the record for most receiving yards in a season set by legendary Lions' wideout Calvin Johnson (also known as Megatron), and he's effectively put the Chase or Jefferson debate to rest, or at least made it dormant after his season of utter dominance. It doesn't help that Chase was injured for a month either.
Though, as we know, Chase is a competitive guy, and-- even if it's not something to feel that bad about considering he's a monster-- I'm sure he doesn't want to be known as second fiddle to his old teammate. We'll have to see if Chase can keep pace in the 2023 season since it's nigh impossible he catches up this year.
Stop getting in their own way
This has been Cincinnati's biggest issue this season and it's shown in three of their four losses. They get in their own way sometimes, usually due to personnel mistakes, whether that be the coaches or players. Look no further than the losses to the Cowboys, Ravens, and Steelers.
None of those teams were having their best days against the Bengals, yet Cincy just kept getting in their own way. If they play with just one or two fewer mistakes in those games, the Bengals are probably either 13-2 or 14-1.
Even in some of their wins they nearly got in their own way. Just look at the Patriots' game second half and you'll see what I mean.
Well, what's done is done, no point crying over spilled milk. As long as the Bengals leave that in 2022, it'll be alright, but if they carry that into the playoffs...it won't be pretty. However, the Bengals did that a lot last year too, and they cleaned up their play once they were in the postseason, even if all of those wins weren't pretty (*cough* Divisional game vs. Titans *cough*).