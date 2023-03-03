5 offseason catastrophes the Bengals must avoid in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are nearing a very crucial offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft in the coming weeks and months. Cincinnati will have some very tough decisions to make for the good and the bad. Some players will be re-signed, replaced, released, or potentially traded. The question for this front office is which moves are the right ones and which are the wrong ones.
Here are five key catastrophes Duke Tobin and the Cincinnati Bengals management must avoid at all costs this offseason.
Note: All player and team personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference
5. Letting both starting safeties walk
I would expect either Jessie Bates or Vonn Bell will leave this offseason but by no means should the Bengals let both walk. Bates played under the franchise tag last year and now will hit the market once again, but will demand a hefty payday which he has rightfully earned.
Vonn Bell is the cheaper option and is coming off of a career year. The Bengals need to make sure one of them is returning next season to potentially pair with Daxton Hill. If they both leave the Bengals will find themselves with an absolute glaring hole at the safety position that will somehow need to be fixed before the season starts.
Cincinnati doesn't want a position that has been relied upon with leadership and production to all of the sudden be a vulnerability that defenses can exploit and could hold them back.