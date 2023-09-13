5 overreactions from Bengals Week 1 loss to Browns
- Is the motivation gone?
- Will Burrow pull a Luck?
- Divisional hopes dashed
- Playoff hopes in shambles
- Window closed
By Eric Bruns
Joe Burrow will be the next Andrew Luck
With Burrow battling a calf injury in the offseason, his status for Week 1 was uncertain until days leading up to the first game in Cleveland. Burrow has had multiple injuries during his time in the black and orange.
Burrow keeps getting banged up, no matter the “improvements” Cincy attempts to make to the offensive line no one can seem to protect their very expensive quarterback. If these injuries continue to pile up, adding to the nagging ones like this soft tissue calf injury, people might continue to think that Burrow could pull an Andrew Luck and retire early.
Why keep taking shots when he can take the money he has accumulated and retire? You could say this is highly unlikely, but no one, especially Colts fans expected Luck to retire on August 24, 2019.
Remember when Colts fans booed Andrew Luck?
If Burrow doesn’t want to keep eating turf through the 2029 season, he might do as the Steve Miller Band sang, he’ll take the money and run. What kind of offensive line will they be able to afford after this anyway?