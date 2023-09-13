5 overreactions from Bengals Week 1 loss to Browns
- Is the motivation gone?
- Will Burrow pull a Luck?
- Divisional hopes dashed
- Playoff hopes in shambles
- Window closed
By Eric Bruns
Bengals will finish last in their division
When some NFL personalities were predicting the Bengals to finish last in the AFC North, it seemed as farfetched as saying pigs can fly. Well looks like pigs are starting to grow wings because this scenario is more possible now.
The Steelers ran into the buzzsaw that is the 49ers (seriously, who was beating the Niners with the performance they put on?). The Ravens did Ravens things against the rookie-led Texans. The Browns running game looks like they can run over anyone in the league. Add Jim Schwartz's impressive defensive schemes and you’ve got three times with upside and one team with nothing to glom onto.
Our boys had some excellent defensive play but eventually, if your offense cannot stay on the field your defense is going to fold, which is what the Browns running game caused to happen. The AFC North is always a tough division even when teams are bad they play the division rivals hard.
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season during his tenure in Pittsburgh. He is a great Hall of Fame caliber coach and if facing adversity it’s a smarter choice to pick Tomlin to succeed instead of Zac Taylor. If Burrow and that offense can’t figure it out, they’ll find themselves at the bottom of the AFC North come January.