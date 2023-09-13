5 overreactions from Bengals Week 1 loss to Browns
- Is the motivation gone?
- Will Burrow pull a Luck?
- Divisional hopes dashed
- Playoff hopes in shambles
- Window closed
By Eric Bruns
Bengals championship window has closed
It would happen every year to Tom Brady and the Patriots. They’d lose a game, or play poorly and everyone was quick to say their reign was finally over. Obviously, many people were hoping that they weren’t going to be dominant, the others were just overreacting. It's the latter here with the Bengals.
With Burrow getting all these bags before this season, what if his drive is gone? What if they can’t afford to keep their other great players in the coming years? There are young talented teams that could easily beat the Bengals on any given day, so they say.
Miami and Jacksonville look like young new contenders for the throne. Obviously, the Ravens, Chiefs, Bills, and Chargers are holdover contenders. The Jets could still be a scrappy team even with Aaron Rodgers' injury.
So, what is this is the end of the Bengals window? The Patriots' long-running success is rare to the point of almost unheard of. There is too much parity in the NFL and if the Bengals are not careful, they’ll be left in the AFC dust.
Remember, these are just overreactions after the Bengals fell to 0-1 on the season. I don't necessarily believe these myself. The Bengals had a bad game in the first week of the season and it came against a division rival. That's nothing to panic about but people will definitely take this week to throw as much shade at the Cincinnati Bengals as possible.