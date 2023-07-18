5 pending 2024 free agents Bengals fans should worry about losing
These guys might not be in stripes after 2023.
Tyler Boyd
Sticking with the theme of wide receivers, Boyd is another one who is due to be a free agent once the 2023 season concludes. Boyd is a long-time Bengal and very quickly became a fan favorite in just his second year when he caught this iconic, game-winning touchdown against the Ravens in the final week of the 2017 season. That would then be followed by two back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, giving Bengals fans something to look forward to in what was a bleak time in their recent history.
His production naturally took a small dive with the arrival of Higgins and Chase in the 2020s, but he still puts up good numbers as a third option, with over 2,400 yards and 14 touchdowns across the last three seasons. Alas, it appears he won't be in stripes past 2023, as the Bengals drafted what could very well be his replacement in fourth-round pick Charlie Jones.
If Boyd's looking for more money or a bigger role in the offense, then it's not farfetched at all to see him leaving for another team in free agency. Not to mention, the front office likely doesn't want to shell out too much money for someone who has essentially become a slot receiver, no matter how effective he may be.