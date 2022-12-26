5 pending Bengals free agents who have upped their stock in 2022
Vonn Bell
The team was smart to sign Vonn Bell in the 2020 offseason and he's proven to be just what this secondary needed. While Bell hasn't been the lights-out player he was earlier in the season, he's still been awesome, currently sitting with an overall grade of 63.5 on PFF. He has a career-high four interceptions this season and is just such a reliable player for this defense. That's why other teams are going to be interested in acquiring him.
The market value for Bell on Spotrac is three years worth $30.3 million with an annual salary of $10.1 million. That seems appropriate for Bell considering his production but also factoring in that he'll be 29 years old when signing his next deal.
Hayden Hurst
Good tight ends are hard to find and that's why Hayden Hurst is going to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market in March. It seems crazy now that the Bengals were able to get him for as cheap as they did (one year worth $3.5 million) and it's possible, especially with his recent injury, that he's able to be re-signed on a similar deal.
Spotrac has Hurst's market value at one-year worth $3.9 million, which is something the Bengal should absolutely jump at if that's the going rate. Hurst has been great in this offense, tallying 48 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be 30 years old when the 2023 season gets underway but that shouldn't stop Cincinnati from re-signing him. It just might be difficult to do so.
While Hurst has missed time with injuries this season, he's put together the second-best season of his career. In a league where solid tight ends don't grow on trees, Hurst will get a lot of attention in the offseason but hopefully, he returns to the Queen City.