5 pending Bengals free agents who have upped their stock in 2022
Tre Flowers
It's wild that the Seahawks waived Tre Flowers last season but that's the reason he's in Cincinnati now. The Bengals found out just how good Flowers is in coverage against tight ends and re-signed him to a cheap one-year deal worth $1.8 million. There's no way Cincinnati -- or whatever team signs him -- is getting him for that cheap.
The market value for Flowers is three years worth $34.3 million with an annual salary of $11.4 million. That feels fair considering how solid he's been this year on a bargain contract.
With how good Flowers has been as a depth piece for the stripes this year (overall PFF grade of 59.5 with a coverage grade of 58.6), he's going to get some attention from other teams, and rightfully so. He went from a depth player to someone who could start for the right defense.
Samaje Perine
For teams looking to add some help at running back, Samaje Perine deserves a look. Before this season, I would have probably said that Perine would be a RB2/3 for most offenses but he proved this year that he can handle the daunting task of being a RB1.
Perine is only making $1.4 million this season and Spotrac has his market value set lower actually, at one-year worth $1.2 million. Teams will jump at the chance to add an impact rusher like Perine, who has 85 carries for 373 yards and two rushing touchdowns while also helping as a pass-catcher. He has 34 catches for 264 yards and four receiving touchdowns, proving to be quite the weapon.
With the right offense, Perine can be dangerous and he's shown exactly that this year. When Joe Mixon missed time with a concussion, Perine stepped in and made the Bengals run game better. Teams will most certainly take note of that.
All grades courtesy of Pro Football Focus and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac