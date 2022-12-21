5 players who need to be on the Bengals' Christmas wish list in 2022
Happy Holidays! The Cincinnati Bengals, just like all of us, have a Christmas list and these players are likely on it for their 2023 season. Whether it's pending free agents on or not on the team, draft prospects, or a trade candidate, the Bengals are begging Santa to bring them these players.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Germaine Pratt
We'll start with a current member of the team who's hitting free agency in March. Germaine Pratt has been playing out of his mind this year and that's going to make it tricky to re-sign him. His market value is set at four years for roughly $29 million and that might be the smallest deal the Bengals might have to offer if they want him back in the stripes next year.
It's hard to find linebackers who offer what Pratt does and that's why the Bengals are mostly definitely putting him on their wish list for Christmas.