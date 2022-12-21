5 players who need to be on the Bengals' Christmas wish list in 2022
Javon Hargrave
The Bengals need to improve their pass-rush over the offseason and there might not be a better name in free agency to help them do so than Javon Hargave. The former South Carolina State product spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers and has spent the past three years with the Eagles. It's time to get from to move from Pennsylvania to Ohio.
Hargrave has a whopping 10.0 sacks through 14 games so he'll be a hot commodity on the free-agent market but maybe with him turning 30, teams won't be as interested. The Bengals are definitely putting Hargrave on their Christmas list this year.
Jerry Hughes
Speaking of pass-rushers, the Bengals might be able to find one on the trade market. The Texans are a bad football team and that could propel Jerry Hughes to demand a trade in the offseason, which would also save Houston some money as they look to rebuild.
Bleacher Report projected that it'd take a fourth-round pick to land Hughes from the Texans so why wouldn't the Bengals go for it? Hughes will be 35 years old when the 2023 season kicks off but he's still getting to the quarterback and making an impact, proven by his 8.0 sacks this year.
No one would be surprised if Cincinnati had Hughes on their wish list.