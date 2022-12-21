5 players who need to be on the Bengals' Christmas wish list in 2022
Hayden Hurst
It's hard to find good tight ends in the NFL and the Bengals have found themselves a good one with Hayden Hurst. Unfortunately, he might have played well enough this season for other teams to take notice and offer him more money but that doesn't mean Cincinnati can't hope for a reunion in 2023.
Hurst has 400 yards receiving and two touchdowns this season and has been a nice replacement for C.J. Uzomah. It'd be silly for the Bengals not to want Hurst back next year as long as he's healthy enough to contribute.
Broderick Jones
Last but not least is a draft prospect who would give the Bengals some more "oomph" for their offensive line. Broderick Jones is the best offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and that probably means they'll have little chance of getting him. But hey -- This is a wish list, right? These don't have to necessarily be realistic options for the team to land.
While Jonah Williams has played better recently, no one would complain if the team drafted Jones to be their left tackle of the future. He's proven to be solid against some of the best pass-rushers in college football and the Bengals need to make sure that Joe Burrow's blindside is protected.
What other players should be on the Cincinnati Bengals' wish list?