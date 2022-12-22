5 players the Bengals should keep an eye on in the College Football Playoff
The hope is that the Cincinnati Bengals will hold the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but they will more than likely be somewhere in the range of 20-32, which takes away some of the top prospects in this draft that could be selected from any of the four schools in the College Football Playoff.
Nonetheless, plenty of talent across the board in the College Football Playoff could fall right onto the draft board for the Cincinnati Bengals. These are some names that Duke Tobin and company should be scouting and keeping an eye on throughout the New Year's Eve primetime matchups.
5. Kenny McIntosh, RB (Georgia)
The Bengals are not necessarily in a rush to find the next running back of the future with Joe Mixon still very effective and Samaje Perine coming along and stepping up but Kenny McIntosh could add more value than just being a backup RB waiting for an opportunity on the field. He is a speedy and shifty running back with a stature of 6'1".
McIntosh could be a unique threat and can also be used in different schemes on the field. He would have to compete with guys like Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans, but as these years continue to pass by, holes will need to be filled, and players will need to cycle into key roles because Cincinnati will not be able to retain everybody. McIntosh is a guy who very well will be around for a few of the Cincinnati Bengals sections in this year's draft.