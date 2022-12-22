5 players the Bengals should keep an eye on in the College Football Playoff
4. Tommy Eichenberg, LB (Ohio State)
Tommy Eichenberg has been the anchor of the Buckeyes' defense this year and this will be his fourth season on the team. However, he still has eligibility remaining and fans will be waiting for his decision to either enter the NFL draft or return to school after the College Football Playoff.
Eichenberg is still a question mark whether he will be in this year's draft or next, but regardless, he is a player the Bengals should keep an eye on throughout Ohio State's matchup with Georgia. Eichenberg more than likely won't be a first-round pick but very well could be a late-round steal with his ability to make tackles, rush the passer, and drop back into coverage and be effective.
He is a similar player to Pete Werner who got drafted from Ohio State as a linebacker and now plays for the Saints and gets a very high percentage of snaps. Eichenberg could very well find himself a home and make an immediate impact due to his high motor and pure intelligence in understanding the game and how to lead a defense.
3. Mike Morris, DE/EDGE (Michigan)
Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are the two guys at the defensive end position but the Bengals could use a capable EDGE rusher to rotate with them and play alongside them. Mike Morris brings that to the table coming from a school that genuinely develops defensive line talent.
Morris is not only one of the best pass rushers in the country this year he also has an NFL size and speed to him that will translate well. Morris is 6'6" and 292 pounds and recorded seven sacks this season along with 21 tackles and one forced fumble.
It's hard to determine exactly where Morris will fall this season in the draft. He has early-round capabilities with how much he can rotate around a defense. He can lineup as a linebacker, defensive end, and EDGE rusher and with his size, he could even play the interior in certain sets and schemes. Mike Morris would be a perfect player for Lou Anarumo to develop and fit into the defensive schemes that he comes up with throughout the season.