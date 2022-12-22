5 players the Bengals should keep an eye on in the College Football Playoff
2. Paris Johnson Jr, OL (Ohio State)
Paris Johnson could go as high as the top ten. However, his performance against the Georgia defensive line will say a lot about where he could potentially be drafted because this may just be his toughest test yet. Georgia has one of the most dominant defensive fronts in college football and Johnson being the key guy on the offensive line will receive a lot of the heat if they don't rise to the occasion.
Paris Johnson is the catalyst of the Ohio State offensive line that has been fairly solid this season. Johnson is 6'6" and 310 pounds and is a flexible tackle/guard who resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals' offensive line has gotten drastically better each game but Jonah Williams has slowly regressed this year at left tackle and having a guy like Johnson come and potentially compete for a spot somewhere across the offensive line could be beneficial for this team.
1. Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)
Quentin Johnston is easily one of the best wide receivers in the country entering the draft this year and it is yet known where he could fall on draft boards. It will really depend on how many wide receiver-heavy teams are picking ahead of the Bengals and how many teams feel that Johnston is a potential top 15 first-round pick, which he very well could be and in that case, he could go well before the Bengals are on the clock.
There are other really good wideout prospects like Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison from USC, and Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee who statistically was the best wide receiver in the country this year. However, Smith-Njigba had hardly played this year so the chances of him slipping behind a guy like Johnston is still a possibility. Quentin Johnston had 53 receptions, 903 yards, and five touchdowns this season for TCU and averaged 17.0 yards per reception.
His size and his overall frame are what make him an NFL-level receiver. In the Big 12 championship against Kansas State, he had four receptions for 139 yards. His best game although came against the Kansas Jayhawks where he completely dominated the game. He caught 14 balls, for 206 yards, and a touchdown. He averaged over 18 yards per reception in the game.
Would any of these prospects interest you?