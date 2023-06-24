These 5 players must become Bengals' next batch of superstars
By Glenn Adams
Superstardom is difficult to attain in any domain. In the NFL where the best of the best compete to get drafted, playing time, recognition, and lucrative contracts, becoming a superstar is extremely challenging.
However, the Cincinnati Bengals roster is loaded with talent. They are fortunate to have superstars at premium positions. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins lead the way in notoriety around the league. If the team is to take another step forward, they need other guys at premium positions to reach that level. Here are five players who must be in the Bengals’ next batch of superstars.
Dax Hill
Cincinnati selected Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The plan at the time was for the former Michigan Wolverine star to step in once Jessie Bates inevitably left in free agency in 2023. That day is here.
Now, Bengals fans are holding their breaths, hoping Hill is a suitable Bates replacement and an upgrade. Bates was a second-round pick who reached the top of the NFL status at his position Cincinnati will need Hill to step up to at least that level.
The team let one of the best safeties in the league walk out the door expecting that Hill could and will fill those shows. A downgrade at the position is not an option. Not only that, as a first-rounder, an upgrade is expected.
The Bengals have had one of the best secondaries in the NFL the past couple of seasons. Hill reaching superstar status will help the unit take another step forward.