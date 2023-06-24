These 5 players must become Bengals' next batch of superstars
By Glenn Adams
Myles Murphy
Rightly or wrongly, Myles Murphy was drafted in the first round to help solve some of the pass rush woes of an otherwise excellent defense. Along with being a first round-selection come expectations. Pressuring opposing quarterbacks is not enough. Bengals pass rushers must get to the QB quickly, fast, and in a hurry to bring them down.
Also, it would be nice for the Bengals to have their own consistent pass rush threat on the level of their divisional foes. Myles Garrett, Alex Highsmith, and T.J. Watt are some of the NFL’s best at getting sacks.
Cincinnati has been inconsistent in this area. The defense was 29th in sacks in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, they faired much better with the 11 most sacks in the NFL.
If Murphy can hit superstar status early in his career, that will help an excellent defense reach heights that could be the catalyst for a championship.