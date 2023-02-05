5 potential left tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals need to evaluate the left tackle position this offseason. Jonah Williams did not perform well in 2022, allowing the most sacks in the league. He also has battled injuries throughout his career and missed the Bengals' final two games.
Let's check out five potential options at left tackle, including Williams. We won't start with him but he does appear on this list.
All contract information courtesy of Spotrac
5. Orlando Brown Jr.
The best left tackle on the free-agent market this spring is a player the Bengals are very familiar with going up against. Orlando Brown Jr. spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore and then was traded to Kansas City right before the 2021 NFL Draft where he played left tackle for the next two years.
The Chiefs franchise tagged Brown last offseason and despite a slow start, Brown finished strong. I have him as the No. 5 entry on this list because franchise left tackles aren't cheap. Spotrac has Brown projected to earn a five-year $112 million deal with an annual salary of $22.4 million. That is a lot of dough for a guy who was as inconsistent as Brown was for the Chiefs at left tackle.