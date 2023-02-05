5 potential left tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
4. Broderick Jones
If the Bengals decide to find their left tackle in the draft, Broderick Jones is an option. The Georgia Bulldog has now won back-to-back titles so he knows what it's like to play in big games. That wouldn't be an issue for him coming to Cincinnati.
While Jones could be an option at left tackle, he only has 19 starts at left tackle and it might take him a bit longer to get adjusted to the pros.
Drafting Jones wouldn't be a bad idea and if he's not deemed ready, the Bengals could use one of the two guys they have on their roster already at the position until Jones is ready to slide in. He wouldn't be someone that could immediately be plugged in and start but hey, we did say the same thing about Cordell Volson and that ended up working out.
3. Anton Harrison
Another draft option for Cincinnati is Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma. Harrison has played left tackle for the past two years for the Sooners and is someone that could step into that role for the Bengals early on.
The problem with Harrison is that he might not be on the board late in the first round. There aren't a ton of great offensive tackle prospects this year and that could elevate Harrison's draft status. If he is sitting there at pick 28, the Bengals might just have to take him because the other options aren't much better.