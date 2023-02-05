5 potential left tackle options for the Bengals in 2023
2. Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams is absolutely still a possibility at left tackle for the Bengals but he should only be the option if they're certain there aren't better choices out there. Williams was not good in 2022, allowing the most sacks in the league and struggling mightily in run-blocking with a 49.9 PFF grade. He's also battled injuries throughout his career and that's not a guy you're going to want to give a lot of money to.
Williams had his good moments this past season and maybe a team would be interested in trading for him but I wouldn't bank on that. He's under contract for 2023 due to his fifth-year option being picked up last year.
Williams is an option to start at left tackle though and because the free-agent and draft pool for the position isn't great this year, there's a solid chance that he at least starts the 2023 season at left tackle.
1. Jackson Carman
This is something we all would have laughed at a month ago but there's a very real chance that Jackson Carman plays left tackle for Cincinnati in 2023. No one would have thought that was possible after he was inactive from Week 3 until the end of the season but here we are.
After Williams was injured in the Wild Card game, Carman slid into the left tackle spot and this was the positon he played in college. He never got a chance to play there during his rookie year because it was Williams' job and instead was kicked inside to guard, which, as we know now, didn't pan out.
Carman didn't play much in the regular season but started two playoff games at left tackle and was fine. PFF gave him grades of 58.1 (overall), 67.1 (pass-blocking), and 48.3 run-blocking.
If the Bengals don't believe in Williams, maybe he and Carman compete for the left tackle job this offseason. May the best left tackle win.