5 Ravens who could give Bengals trouble in Week 2
- Duvernay could be a special teams threat
- Smith and Washington will look to make the offense's day miserable
- Flowers and Jackson could make things tricky vs defense
By Glenn Adams
3. Ar’Darius Washington
The Cincinnati offense must prepare for a schematic challenge in defensive back/safety Ar'Darius Washington.
Washington, the third-year pro, is listed as a safety. Nevertheless, against the Texans, he spent the majority of his time playing in the slot.
From there, Washington would go on to have a career game. He recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. Each of those totals surpassed his two-year career totals in the NFL. In just one game!
The Ravens have found a way to unlock Washington’s versatility to add to their defense.
Baltimore is using Washington similarly to how the Bengals want to utilize Mike Hilton this season. Hilton and Washington are “jokers“ that both defensive coordinators use in the slot, at safety, in coverage, and as pass rushers.
So not only do the Bengals have to deal with talented pass-rushing defensive linemen and ornery linebackers, but they must also account for where Adairius Washington is at all times. He has a strong chance to be a thorn in Zac Taylor’s and Brian Callahan’s offensive scheme.