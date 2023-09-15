5 Ravens who could give Bengals trouble in Week 2
- Duvernay could be a special teams threat
- Smith and Washington will look to make the offense's day miserable
- Flowers and Jackson could make things tricky vs defense
By Glenn Adams
2. Zay Flowers
Another player with the potential to be a matchup nightmare for Cincinnati’s defense is wide receiver Zay Flowers.
The rookie wideout appears to be everything the Ravens hoped he would be when they selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first game as a pro, the young receiver recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 78 yards. He led the team in receptions, yards, and targets.
Flowers also rushed the ball twice for nine yards. Baltimore is looking for ways to get him the ball however they can. As they should, because with the ball in his hands, Flowers is fast, explosive, and dynamic.
With wide receivers Rashad Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. on the outside, Flowers could find himself in favorable matchups versus the Bengals' defense or running free in zone coverage.
Luckily for Cincinnati, they boast one of the best defensive secondaries in the league but they will undeniably have their hands full with the rookie receiver.