5 reasons why the Bengals need to consider sitting Joe Burrow
- Ineffectiveness
- Lack of protection
- Playcalling
- Frustration
- Think of the future
By Glenn Adams
2) Protecting himself, or the lack thereof
Because Joe Burrow’s mobility is limited, he is a sitting target for the defensive players to tee off on him. We’ve seen this throughout the first four weeks. Now expect opposing offenses to blitz the Bengals more often.
Furthermore, the Bengals offensive line is far from perfect. Yes, they are a much-improved unit from a year ago, but they are still getting beat for pressure and sacks. This is due to individual play and, shall we call it, miscommunications.
As a result, because Burrow is limited and can’t improvise how we are used to seeing him do, he is also less capable of running out of danger and sufficiently protecting himself from big hits.
To paraphrase a wise, unknown philosopher at a certain point, Burrow’s limitations become less about X’s and O's but more about the Jimmys and the Joes. Long-term physical and mental health should come before the limited game-day strategies when the player is compromised physically to the point where he might not be able to slide correctly or take a hit in a situation where we would otherwise run out of danger.
This is particularly true if the offense is already ineffective with him in the lineup.
If the player cannot competently protect himself, the coaches or the organization should strongly consider stepping in and protecting him for his own sake.