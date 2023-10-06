5 reasons why the Bengals need to consider sitting Joe Burrow
- Ineffectiveness
- Lack of protection
- Playcalling
- Frustration
- Think of the future
By Glenn Adams
There is a lot of scuttlebutt about what the Cincinnati Bengals should do with their starting quarterback Joe Burrow. Should the team sit him and let him completely heal, or should he continue playing despite the team’s struggles?
The coaching staff has seemingly decided that Burrow will continue to play as long as he can walk.
However, to play Devil’s Advocate, here are five reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals should consider sitting their franchise quarterback.
1) Ineffectiveness
The Cincinnati Bengals office is not running well right now. They are the second-worst-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Only the New York Giants have failed to score more points than them.
Their net gain per pass attempt, 4.2, ranks 31st in the NFL, just above the Giants, per Pro Football Reference. Cincinnati’s two passing touchdowns are tied for the fewest in the league through four games.
The Bengals rank 29th in passing yards while being sixth in the league in passing attempts. The teams that have thrown for fewer yards than Cincinnati are the Giants, Jets, and Falcons, who rank 17th, 26th, and 29th in passing attempts, respectively.
According to Pro Football Reference, the team’s 68.6 QBR is ranked last.
Burrow is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in terms of completion percentage, QBR, and touchdowns thrown. His 57.6 completion percentage is 32nd out of 34. Burrow’s individual QBR, according to ESPN, is 29th out of 33. Based on Pro Football Reference rankings, Burrow’s 69.1 quarterback rating is 34th out of 34.
We all know that Joe Burrow's performance would be different if he were completely healthy. He has done enough to prove he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Now that he is injured, the offense is struggling and performing poorly.
If the Bengals want a chance to have a better offensive output, they should attempt to run a Zac Taylor, Brian Callahan, schemed offense with a healthy quarterback.
Many coaches believe in their system and think their scheme is good enough to get their backup through a couple of games with a chance to win. However, maybe Taylor does not believe this, not because Joe Burrow gives him the best chance to win, but because Joe Burrow is the system.
Therefore, Taylor might not want to chance it with a backup quarterback, no matter who that backup is. That would be unfortunate for a head coach who was brought in as a young offensive genius in the making.
2) Protecting himself, or the lack thereof
Because Joe Burrow’s mobility is limited, he is a sitting target for the defensive players to tee off on him. We’ve seen this throughout the first four weeks. Now expect opposing offenses to blitz the Bengals more often.
Furthermore, the Bengals offensive line is far from perfect. Yes, they are a much-improved unit from a year ago, but they are still getting beat for pressure and sacks. This is due to individual play and, shall we call it, miscommunications.
As a result, because Burrow is limited and can’t improvise how we are used to seeing him do, he is also less capable of running out of danger and sufficiently protecting himself from big hits.
To paraphrase a wise, unknown philosopher at a certain point, Burrow’s limitations become less about X’s and O's but more about the Jimmys and the Joes. Long-term physical and mental health should come before the limited game-day strategies when the player is compromised physically to the point where he might not be able to slide correctly or take a hit in a situation where we would otherwise run out of danger.
This is particularly true if the offense is already ineffective with him in the lineup.
If the player cannot competently protect himself, the coaches or the organization should strongly consider stepping in and protecting him for his own sake.
3) New strategies and play calling
With a backup quarterback comes new offensive strategies. Or, in Cincinnati’s case, old offensive schemes. For the Bengals, that could mean several things. The first of which might be to lean on the running game more.
The Cincinnati Bengals rank 31st in rushing attempts this season. That is a ridiculous stat for a team with a hobbled quarterback struggling to produce and protect himself. Perhaps, with a backup quarterback, they would choose to, or be forced to, rely more on the running game and their talented running backs.
Through Week 4, the top five teams in rushing attempts—the Eagles, Ravens, Cowboys, Lions, and 49ers—are a combined 17-3. The teams with the fewest rushing attempts—the Vikings, Bengals, Jets, Broncos, and Raiders—are a combined 5-16. Perhaps the Bengals brass should consider running the ball more to protect Burrow and a struggling defense.
Running the ball is not a panacea for the struggling offense. Their expected points contributed by rushing offense -5.52, which ranks 15th. While not ideal, it is a virtual smorgasbord of anticipated scoring compared to the team’s -24.32 expected points contributed by the passing offense.
Another potential strategy shift would be to access more of the playbook. The Bengals coaching staff has limited the playbook to shotgun snaps and quick throws for the most part. As a result, they are not accessing parts of the playbook that include snaps from under the center, rollouts, bootlegs, seven-step drops, quarterback draws, and anything else that would require a quarterback to use his mobility to create offense.
Cincinnati would theoretically be able to run more of their offense with a healthy quarterback. Whether or not the backup quarterback would be able to run that office as successfully as Joe Burrow is running this current incarnation of an offense would be a question. However, at least we would find out how it would look.
We would also learn how Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan's offensive system functions without Joe Burrow.
Many offensive-minded coaches would see this situation and say, "Challenge accepted.” They would have faith that their system could get a win or two with their second-string quarterback. However, it would appear that Zac Taylor has neither the interest nor the time to think about that. Maybe he should.
4) Locker room frustration
The offensive players know this is not how the offense should look. They, more than anyone, know that, at this moment, the playbook is restricted in that the options are limited.
As a result, their play and statistics may be suffering. If that is the case, there might be an overflow of negative emotions that could surface.
Along with the desire to get big numbers from individuals, there is also the realization that what they are currently doing is not working as a team. The result is a losing club, which had big expectations at the start of the season.
If a player expected to win big this season, but this year has suddenly become the opposite, that will surely be a source of frustration.
There could also be free agents who were brought in to be part of a winning team and are now the subject of backlash because they are taking over for fan favorites who are off to greener pastures. That is a negative situation that perhaps the free agent did not expect when signing with Cincinnati.
Everyone is keeping a positive face, for the most part. Nevertheless, anticipate some frustrations slowly seeping through if this poor offensive output continues.
We can only hope that that will not eventually turn into frustration directed at the star quarterback trying to gut it out in the face of his injury.
5) The Future
The Bengals need to protect Burrow for both the present and the future.
Right now, the Bengals quarterback has a calf injury. However, as we saw on Sunday, that calf injury could quickly become an elbow injury if he tries to throw a ball with the defenders crashing down on him mid-throwing motion.
Also, as we famously saw with Kevin Durant when he played with the Golden State Warriors, a calf injury can lead to other things. The first thing we would think about is the Achilles, as was the case with Durant.
If something catastrophic like that were to happen with Burrow’s Achilles, the rehab would not only go for the rest of this season but well into next season, perhaps. We should all hope beyond hope that that situation will not happen with the star quarterback.
While most people don’t seem overly concerned with this possibility, there are other things to consider. For example, how much pressure and tension is he putting on the other extremities? How much more is he relying on his other leg to compensate for his injured calf?
How much is his calf injury affecting his throwing mechanics? From his shoulder, elbow, back, and anything else we’re not considering regarding throwing a pass in the NFL, unorthodox movements and added stress to other body parts can lead to issues elsewhere.
Sometimes, we take for granted being able to throw a spiral, shoot a basketball, throw a baseball, or simply run. However, when throwing a ball, because many of us have done it most of our lives, do not think about planting a foot, pushing off, the torque generated from the core, and how that affects the shoulder, back, and elbow.
Let’s hope that how Burrow is compensating for his injured calf to get through an NFL game is not negatively affecting other areas of the body that we have yet to consider. After all, no one would like to hear that their favorite quarterback will need Tommy John surgery because his mechanics are off due to an injured lower extremity.
The decision has been made on whether Burrow will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He will.
Now, we can only continue to hold our collective nacho cheese and favorite adult beverage-coated breaths every time the franchise quarterback scrambles or gets hit. That is until he demonstrates, on the field, that he is healthy and back to being the Burrow of the previous two seasons.