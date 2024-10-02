5 rookies who are making the Bengals look very smart for drafting them
Erick All Jr., Tight end
Injuries led to the Bengals being able to snatch Iowa tight end Erick All Jr. in the fourth round, and it could prove to be one of the best steals they've made in the draft in a while. All has the the talent, tools, and intelligence to be a franchise tight end for the Bengals -- so long as he stays healthy -- and he's shown that through his first month of play.
After barely seeing the field in Week 1 against New England, the former Hawkeye has earned more snaps since then, and even saw more snaps than any other tight end on the roster in Week 4. He's made the most of them as well, not only being an incredibly reliable pass-catcher-- having caught all twelve of his targets this season-- but he's been a good blocker as well, which is exactly what you want in a tight end.
While he isn't an explosive option in the passing attack (at least not yet), All has proven that he's going to make the catch and get a few extra yards in the process, similar to how Hayden Hurst played in 2022, while also opening up plays for his teammates with key blocks. His selection looks like a good one so far.
Daijahn Anthony, Safety
One important thing that rookies have to learn is that they will make mistakes. It's a part of football and it's a part of being human. Anthony learned this early on in just the second game of his NFL career after committing a costly pass interference penalty that eventually set the opposing Kansas City Chiefs up to kick the game-winner. Thankfully, having veterans on the team looking out for these rookies helps them overcome these mistakes.
Daijahn made one play in Week 4, but it was a big one. On fourth down midway through the third quarter, with the Panthers well inside their own territory at the 34-yard line, they decided to fake the punt to keep the drive alive. Punter Johnny Hekker threw a dart to tight end Feleipe Franks that would have been a huge first down to keep the drive alive.
However, Anthony swooped in and made a play on the ball, forcing an incompletion and allowing the offense to take over with incredible field position. While it was just one play, it was a big one and could've been the difference between the Bengals going home 1-3 or a nearly insurmountable 0-4.
Ryan Rehkow, Punter
While the 2024 draft class is shaping up to be a good one for the Bengals, their best rookie has arguably been an undrafted free agent. Punter Ryan Rehkow has been nothing short of incredible and a blessing for a team that has struggled with punting in recent seasons.
Even having someone who is just average would've been nice. But Rehkow? He's been far above average for Cincinnati and with Brad Robbins being waived, it's clear that the team is confident in him. How good has he been? How about 'leading the league in yards per punt' good? The ability to flip the field is extremely important in the NFL, and Rehkow has that ability.