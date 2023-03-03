5 second-year Bengals poised for a big 2023 season
The Cincinnati Bengals will continue to lean on their young talent in the 2023 season. These five players joined the team a season ago whether it was through free agency or the draft and we're all expecting them to have massive second seasons in the Queen City.
Let's go through five second-year Bengals who are primed for massive seasons in 2023.
All grades courtesy of PFF
Cam Taylor-Britt
With their second-round pick last year, the Bengals selected Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The Cornhusker missed the first half of the season but returned in time to play incredibly well in the postseason.
After a shaky regular season performance that saw him earn a 56.1 overall grade and a 60.5 coverage grade, Taylor-Britt cranked up the volume in the playoffs. The rookie second-rounder came to play in the postseason, notching a 79.6 overall grade and 81.9 coverage grade from PFF.
With Eli Apple's future in Cincinnati up in the air and Chidobe Awuzie still recovering from an injury, Taylor-Britt is going to be leaned on even more than he was during the playoffs. He stepped in well for Awuzie when he went down but we haven't seen them play together much. What will the dynamic be like there?
Fans will be expecting the cornerback to play as well as he did in the postseason and it's not unfathomable to think he delivers.