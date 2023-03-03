5 second-year Bengals poised for a big 2023 season
Bengals Interior OL
The Bengals revamped nearly their entire offensive line last year and the interior, in particular, got a massive makeover. They drafted Cordell Volson, who won the starting left guard job over Jackson Carman and then signed Ted Karras and Alex Cappa who took over at center and right guard respectively.
Volson was the surprise standout from 2022 and while he played well, a lot of people (myself included) still see a need for an upgrade at left guard. If Volson is still the starter when the season begins, he'll be in a position to majorly prove all of us wrong.
Karras and Cappa both played well and gave the interior o-line the massive boost they needed. Still, now this trio has had a year to play and gel together and that's going to make them even better in 2023.
The hope is that the entire Bengals' o-line is better in 2023 but with the interior now playing together for an entire season, they should be able to up the ante when it matters most.