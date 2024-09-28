5 statistics the Bengals must exploit to get a win against the Panthers
By Glenn Adams
The vibes around the Cincinnati Bengals are pretty low considering the team's 0-3 start. On the other hand, the vibes around the Carolina Panthers are high after Andy Dalton gave their team a shot of hope and competent quarterback play in a Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Despite the season teetering on disaster for the men in stripes, opposition research tells us there are areas where Cincinnati should have an advantage. Here are five statistics the Bengals must exploit to beat the Panthers and earn their first win of the 2024 season.
Pressure rate and knock-down percentage
The Carolina Panthers have, by far, the worst pressure rate in the NFL. Their 7.5% pressure rate ranks 32nd. The next closest is the Atlanta Falcons, with an 11.3% pressure rate. The Panthers also have the league-worst QB knockdown percentage at 1.2%. The next closest is the Tennessee Titans at 3.8%. The Bengals and Joe Burrow must take advantage of the Panthers’ lack of pass rush to push the ball downfield.
However, the lowest pressure rate does not mean there won’t be any pressure throughout the game. The Bengals still must hold up against pass rushers like edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and interior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. And they must do so with rookie first-round draft pick Amarius Mims starting at tackle after the season-ending injury to Trent Brown.
Mims performed admirably in his first outing, minus one egregious sack allowed. Other than that, he was solid in run blocking and pass protection.
Blitz percentage
The Panthers have the worst quarterback pressure rate in the NFL. But that is not for a lack of trying. They blitz 30.1% of the time, which is eighth-most in the league.
However, they may want to change that strategy against Joe Burrow. Burrow played well against the Washington Commanders, contrary to what appears to be popular belief. The Bengals’ QB was perfect against the blitz on Monday night.
If the Panthers continue to pursue their blitzing ways against the Bengals, Cincinnati’s pass protection must hold up and help Carolina maintain their league-worst quarterback pressure rate.