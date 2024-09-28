5 statistics the Bengals must exploit to get a win against the Panthers
By Glenn Adams
Touchdown percentage allowed
The Panthers rank 31st in touchdown passes allowed this season with seven. Their percentage of touchdowns allowed per pass attempt is 8.3%, which ranks 30th. Not only should the Bengals have an advantage when passing the ball, but they have a good chance of passing for touchdowns when they do.
Cincinnati should be able to put up some points through the air in this one.
Red Zone scoring
Some Bengals fans are frustrated by Cincinnati reaching the red zone but not converting. However, there is positive news on conversion rates heading into their game against Carolina.
The Panthers rank 31st in touchdowns allowed when opposing teams reach the red zone. The only team worse than their 88.9% allowed red zone conversion rate is the Dallas Cowboys at 90.0%.
Conversely, the Bengals have reached the red zone ten times this season while only converting five of those visits into touchdowns. The Bengals' offense has played well this season. However, missing out on converting those red zone opportunities is the difference between the 0-3 start that we have right now and a possible 3-0 start.
The Bengals must convert those red zone opportunities into touchdowns against the Panthers to win the game. Otherwise, we could have a situation where the Bengals are 0-4 because of points left on the field.
Average yards per punt
Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow are not the only coach-player combination who should be excited about this week’s matchup. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons and punt returner Charlie Jones are also looking forward to this matchup.
If the Bengals’ defense can get stops against Carolina’s offense, there could be opportunities for significant punt returns.
Panthers punter Johnny Hekker averages 42.4 yards per punt this season. That average is the worst of his NFL career. He ranks 24th in the NFL. However, according to the Football Database, Hekker ranks next to last in average punt yards among punters with enough punts to qualify.
Charlie Jones only had one snap on offense in Week 3. He should have a couple of opportunities to impact the game on Sunday. That is assuming that the defense can force the Panthers to punt.
The vibes are with the Panthers heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. The world appears to be collapsing in Cincinnati. But not all is lost in the Queen City. The Bengals should have significant advantages in key areas based on the numbers. Now, it is up to them to take advantage and win the game.