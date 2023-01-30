5 stats that told the story of the Bengals' AFC Championship Game loss
4. Only 71 rushing yards from Bengals offense
Had Joe Burrow not taken off with the football four times, the Bengals run game would have been downright pathetic in this matchup.
This isn't news to Bengals fans, as the run game has been extremely hot and cold all season long. A lot of fans hoped that with the unit balling out in the AFC Divisional Round that they'd keep the train rolling in this game but that did not happen.
Burrow led the team in rushing yards with 30, often dashing for a key first down when he was forced to take off with the football. Samaje Perine was actually second in rushing yards with 22 while Joe Mixon had just 19 yards on the ground.
We knew that not being able to run the ball well was going to catch up with this team eventually and I guess it was this week. They couldn't get the ground game going and it cost them.